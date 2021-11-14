 Skip to main content
TU women host Sam Houston at noon Monday
TU women's basketball

TU women host Sam Houston at noon Monday

  • Updated
Sam Houston (1-1) at Tulsa (1-0)

Noon Monday, Reynolds Center

ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Three storylines

Day game for Education Day: The Hurricane is in the midst of a three-game homestand to open the season. On Thursday, TU defeated Duquesne 77-62 for Angie Nelp's first victory as head coach.

Poindexter shines in debut: In her first game, freshman Temira Poindexter from Sapulpa scored a game-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting and also had five rebounds and two assists.

Scouting the Bearkats: Sam Houston is coming off a 72-54 loss at UT Arlington on Saturday in which it shot 35% from the field and recorded 19 turnovers. TU last played the Bearkcats in 2007, winning 91-71.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

