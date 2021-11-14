TU women host Sam Houston at noon Monday

Sam Houston (1-1) at Tulsa (1-0)
Noon Monday, Reynolds Center
ESPN+, KTGX-93.5
Three storylines
Day game for Education Day: The Hurricane is in the midst of a three-game homestand to open the season. On Thursday, TU defeated Duquesne 77-62 for Angie Nelp's first victory as head coach.
Poindexter shines in debut: In her first game, freshman Temira Poindexter from Sapulpa scored a game-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting and also had five rebounds and two assists.
Scouting the Bearkats: Sam Houston is coming off a 72-54 loss at UT Arlington on Saturday in which it shot 35% from the field and recorded 19 turnovers. TU last played the Bearkcats in 2007, winning 91-71.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.