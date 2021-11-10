 Skip to main content
TU women host Duquesne in season opener
TU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

TU women host Duquesne in season opener

Duquesne at Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Reynolds Center

ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Three storylines

Nelp makes debut: Coach Angie Nelp is in her first year at the helm after more than a dozen seasons in college basketball as an assistant.

Lescay back for more: Among the returning Hurricane players is fifth-year senior Rebecca Lescay, who ranks fifth in program history with 179 steals.

Veteran opponent: The Dukes, who lost 68-39 at UCF on Tuesday, return their top eight scorers from a year ago including guard Amanda Kalin, who averaged 15.5 points per game.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

