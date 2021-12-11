 Skip to main content
TU women host Central Arkansas on Sunday afternoon
TU women's basketball

  Updated
Central Arkansas at Tulsa

1 p.m. Sunday, Reynolds Center

Records: Central Arkansas 3-4, Tulsa 7-0

ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Three storylines

Still undefeated: The Hurricane is among 13 teams that entered the weekend without a loss this season. TU's 7-0 start matches the second-longest win streak in program history, with the longest being nine games in 2005-06.

Hot shooting: Maya Mayberry ranks eighth in 3-pointers per game (3.5) and 13th in 3-point field-goal percentage (51.2). Mayberry leads TU with 17.7 points per game.

Scouting the Sugar Bears: Central Arkansas is 0-3 on the road. Its top player is Lucy Ibeh, who averages 14.6 points and 9.6 rebounds. The series is tied at 1-1, with each team prevailing at home in games played in 2008 and 2009.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

