TU women hope to bounce back against Northwestern State Monday night

Coming off an 81-62 loss at No. 22 Kansas Friday night, the University of Tulsa women return home to the Reynolds Center Monday night to take on Northwestern State.

The loss at Kansas snapped a five-game winning streak for the Golden Hurricane (8-3), who will be facing Northwestern State, which is based on Natchitoches, Louisiana, and plays in the Southland Conference, for the first time ever.

Storylines

Teamwork and Toughness: Last week, before the Kansas game, TU coach Angie Nelp discussed what she felt was her team’s trademark: teamwork and toughness.

“One of the things that I love about this team and what we’re doing now is just the teamwork and the toughness that we have,” Nelp said. “I feel like we have multiple contributors every game on the floor that’s been able to help our team win and I really feel like we have a team that I feel every single time they step between the lines, they give their all. Super-excited about that part of our team, our teamwork and toughness.”

Balanced scoring: Even in the loss to Kansas, Tulsa maintained its balanced scoring, as four different players reached double digits in points, led by junior Jessika Evans’ 15 points, one off her career-high from the ORU game earlier this month. Temira Poindexter had 14 points and three assists, Delanie Crawford contributed 13 points, a career-high seven assists and a team-high eight rebounds, while Maya Mayberry added 10 points and three assists.

Tulsa has had six different players finish as its high scorer over the past seven games, with Crawford the only one to repeat. That followed a stretch in which Poindexter topped them in each of the first four contests of the season.

Rebounding: The one big area where Tulsa was outmatched against Kansas Friday night was on the boards, as KU won the rebounding battle 54-28, including 26-10 in the second half. Tulsa has outrebounded its opponent seven times this season, all victories, losing all three games in which they were beaten in the rebounding battle.

One statistical anomaly from the Kansas game is that TU committed just nine turnovers while forcing Kansas into 14, but Kansas still outscored Tulsa in points from turnovers, 14-8.

“We know we have challenges ahead of us where we’re going to need to raise our level of play,” Nelp said. “And I think with our team, one thing we’ve seen, we’ve seen some really great flashes of some high-level play. And I know we have a really young team and when we can get more consistent in those areas, I’m really excited about where our team could be.”

Christmas cheer: Santa Claus will be on the concourse behind Section 118 through halftime. TU is also hosting a teddy bear toss at halftime. Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal and toss it onto the court at halftime, with all teddy bears to be donated to The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis. Fans that bring a bear will be entered to win a 55-inch TV when they register at the customer service table located at the intercollegiate level and behind section 118.

Northwestern State at Tulsa

Reynolds Center

Monday, 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 93.5 FM

Records: Northwestern State 4-5, Tulsa 8-3

All-time series: First meeting