TU women hold off Memphis

Maya Mayberry scored a season-high 28 points and her sister Wyvette Mayberry added 15 as Tulsa held off Memphis on Saturday afternoon for a 72-68 win at the Reynolds Center.
Maya Mayberry finished 9-of-11 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in 35 minutes.
“I was astounded when I saw the stats sheet and Maya had 28 points,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said in a media release. “When you can get to the free-throw line, you can get quiet points that way, and she hit some clutch threes when the game was getting close and she had a phenomenal night.”
Wyvette Mayberry, a freshman, added season-highs of 7 assists and 6 steals. Maddie Bittle added 9 points in her season-high 19 minutes.
Bittle’s fast-break layup off a turnover put the Hurricane (3-3, 2-3 AAC) ahead 65-54 with 3:08 remaining, and enjoyed a nine-point cushion until just over 1 minute to go. But the Tigers (2-7, 0-4) would not back down.
Memphis went 4-of-5 from the field with one free throw over the next 35 seconds to cut its deficit to 70-68, with 19 seconds remaining. Wyvette Mayberry made the second of two free throws twice in the final 10 seconds to preserve the victory.
“We just couldn’t put them away," Mossman said. "We were up by 14, but they kept coming back. They have some really physical inside kids. One of their players that comes off the bench didn’t play today so it put more pressure on their bigs."
Tulsa next plays at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Houston.