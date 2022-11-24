TU women head west for weekend tournament in San Francisco

It will be a good opportunity to foster some team bonding and to simulate a conference tournament, as well as facing some good competition.

The University of Tulsa women’s basketball team is in California for back-to-back games at the San Francisco Tournament, starting with a matchup against Long Beach State at 3 p.m. Friday.

“We’re excited about it because a tournament just tries to mimic what you see during conference tournament and what you might see during postseason tournament, so being able to play two games, back-to-back days, is going to be a good test for us,” said TU coach Angie Nelp. “We’ll be able to just spend quality time together, but in all of that, it’s still a business trip, we’re still preparing for games.

Long Beach State (1-2) enters the game with three players averaging double-digit points, led by Malia Bambrick’s 14.7 and Tori Harris with 11.7.

“They play a fast style of play and they’re aggressive, which is something we haven’t seen a whole lot yet this year," Nelp said. "It’ll be a tough first game, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

In their previous contest last Sunday, Bambrick scored 14 points as Long Beach State fell 86-64 on the road at No. 18 Arizona.

The tournament will continue on Saturday when TU (3-1) takes on South Carolina State at 3 p.m.

Giving thanks: The Golden Hurricane flew out to California on Wednesday and spent Thanksgiving together in the Bay Area. Nelp believed that was a better plan than traveling on the holiday.

It will be a good opportunity for some team bonding.

“It’s the holidays, so we get to go and hopefully have a Thanksgiving meal together, but more than that, our team gets to spend quality time together on the road,” Nelp said. “And you know, with a young team like we have, that quality time becomes really important in the way that we keep growing in our togetherness and keep growing as a team. It will be fun this week.”

Working on transition defense: While Sunday’s 92-77 win over Oral Roberts for the Mayor’s Cup was a nice victory, Nelp did see one aspect of her team’s game get a bit exposed, and she had them work on it during the week in practice.

“We have got to be able to really contain in-transition defense,” Nelp said. “That’s one area of growth for us this week, to be able to contain the ball and to really get our transition defense set.”

Crawford, Bittle stepping up: Delanie Crawford and Maddie Bittle both had their best games of the season on Sunday against ORU, and Nelp was glad to see the two in-state products play well at both ends of the floor against their crosstown rivals.

Crawford, who is from Piedmont, scored a career-high 17 points, along with eight rebounds and four assists, while Bittle, who is from Bixby, had 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Each also played a major role defensively in limiting ORU’s leading scorer, Hannah Cooper, to just eight points on 3-of-13 shooting.

“Delanie was amazing, 17 points, 8 rebounds, did so many things well for us on both ends of the floor,” Nelp said after the ORU game Sunday. “And Maddie Bittle as well, she had 14 points and 8 rebounds, but you add her six assists, just the way that we were able to score more off of assists today. I think we had 17 and being able to find each other was key, and those two do that so well, it really helps us.”

Tulsa vs. Long Beach State

San Francisco Tournament

War Memorial, San Francisco

3 p.m. Friday

TV: None

Radio: 93.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 3-1, Long Beach State 1-2

Last Meeting: None

All-time series: Tied 0-0; this will be first meeting

By the Numbers

19.5 – average points per contest scored by Temira Poindexter so far this season, with her individual totals increasing each game, capped off by the 22 she had Sunday against ORU

40.9 – percentage of shots that Long Beach State has scored on 3-point attempts. Tulsa has defended the 3 pretty well, allowing just 30.9 percent of 3-point shots

11 – consecutive free throws made by Tulsa after starting the ORU game 1-for-6 in the first quarter. That helped lift TU’s free throw percentage to 62 percent

18.2 – assists per game average for Tulsa, after notching 17 against ORU, ranking 30th in the nation