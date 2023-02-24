Tulsa at Houston

2 p.m. Saturday, Fertitta Center, Houston

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Records: TU 16-11, 6-8 AAC; Houston 11-15, 8-5

Three storylines

Last trip: The Hurricane plays its final road game Saturday after dropping its previous four on the road. TU is 5-5 in road games this season.

Conference race: Heading into the weekend, TU is tied with Tulane for sixth in the American. The top five seeds get a first-round bye for the conference tournament, which begins March 6 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Series glance: Houston won only three nonconference games but is 8-5 in league play. The Hurricane prevailed 70-68 in the meeting last month in Tulsa.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World