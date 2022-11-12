TU women happy to sign two players, including Holland Hall’s Elise Hill

They snagged yet another local.

The University of Tulsa women’s basketball announced that it signed two players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, and one of them is a Tulsa product, adding yet another area player to the roster.

Elise Hill, a 5-foot-8 point guard from Tulsa who plays at Holland Hall, signed with the Golden Hurricane, along with Mady Cartwright, a 5-foot-10 guard from Greenwood High School in Arkansas.

“We’re so excited because, number one, we know that we’ve got great people who are going to fit our culture and also fit our style of play,” said TU coach Angie Nelp, at a press conference on Wednesday. “When we go out and we recruit, we’re always looking for those individuals that compete at a high level, that have a high-level skill set, and then making sure they’re the right people for our program, too, and we believe we’ve found that in both of these individuals. They’re great teammates, one of the things that I would say is they’re both winners and they’re both leaders.”

Hill averaged 15.3 points per game for Holland Hall last season as a junior, helping lead the Dutch to the Class 4A state tournament. She was also named to the Tulsa World’s All-World Second Team last year.

“She is a dynamic guard,” Nelp said of Hill. “She’s a three-level scorer, she can create for herself, she creates for others. We’re so excited about what those two are going to bring in to our program.”

Cartwright scored 17.5 points per game last season as a junior and has led Greenwood to two Arkansas Class 5A state championships, earning state tournament MVP honors last year. She also plays softball.

“She is a big guard, but she’s a really good versatile guard who shoots the ball really well,” Nelp said. “She passes the ball extremely well, she has a high IQ and she works extremely hard, so really excited about bringing her into our program.”

The fact that, with Hill being from Tulsa, and Cartwright being relatively nearby, too, was an added positive. TU already has three players from the Tulsa area (sophomore Temira Poindexter and fifth-year seniors Maya Mayberry and Maddie Bittle) and another six from further out in Oklahoma.

“We really believe that we found those right here in our backyard, we’re excited to recruit in our footprint,” Nelp said. “They’ve had great high school programs, they’ve had great AAU coaches, and we’re so excited to keep them close to home.”

Nelp also discussed what qualities she and her coaching staff look for in players when recruiting, characteristics that Hill and Cartwright possess.

“We talk about our culture first, we talk about love, trust and work, and who we are will always be greater than the performance measures that we have in a game, so we definitely have a people-first program,” Nelp said of her pitch to recruits. “We’re definitely a culture-first program, and then we look for teamwork and toughness, right? You’ve got to make sure that you are a teammate first and that you bring a toughness that we play with every single time that we step on the floor. We focus a lot in recruiting on building relationships, so we try to know them inside and out, make sure that everything aligns with what they’re about and what we’re about.

“And I love that we found that in these two individuals. They are about our program, they are about our culture of love, trust and work, and they’re about giving themselves over to a greater cause, being about something that’s more than just themselves and more than just statistics and numbers. It’s about being part of a program that can achieve greatness when we do these little things along the way and put each other first, and then highly competitive on the floor.”