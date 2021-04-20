TU women golfers win AAC championship

“They let me push them this year. They’re tough every day. They come ready to work. Last week we got our butts kicked by some really good teams, and they evaluated really, really well that our short game needed to get better and they worked their butts off. I think that was the difference this week, especially today.

“We’ve punched the ticket –– going to regionals. We’re going to enjoy this and then we’ll get back to work.

The victory gives Tulsa the AAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Championship. It will be Tulsa’s first NCAA Regional appearance since the 2011-12 season.

With Houston already in the clubhouse at 292 and 891 for the three days, East Carolina and Tulsa continued to battle. ECU faltered on the final few holes to drop to third place at 300 on the day, while the Hurricane was able to close-out strong for the win. The Pirates finished six strokes back with an 894 total.

For Tseng, the second-place finish was her 11th career top-5 performance and her 16th top-10 finish in 24 career tournaments. It gave her a top-15 finish in all five events this year.