TU women golfers created history with dual national titles in 1982

If Title IX birthed the University of Tulsa women’s golf team, Dale McNamara raised it.

McNamara, 85, had herself been an excellent amateur golfer, competing as an individual while at TU. She was invited to become the program’s first volunteer coach when the university formed a team in 1974.

“It was the right thing to do, that women had the opportunity to play and experience sports at the university level,” McNamara said.

With no pay, it was a modest opportunity, but McNamara was “the right person for that job,” said 1982 NCAA champion Kathy (Baker) Guadagnino.

“She had the right mix of moxie … She was reasonable, but at the same time, she was very strict,” Guadagnino said. “She wasn’t a pushover … If she said something, you knew she meant it.”

Gradually, McNamara brought one of the best college golf experiences to TU. She learned recruiting was “the name of the game,” as she secured one of amateur golf’s brightest budding stars, Nancy Lopez, in 1975 — “instant tradition.”

“It was unbelievable for the University of Tulsa. I’ll never forget, F.A. Dry was the athletic director, and I didn’t have a scholarship, and I’m recruiting Nancy. I’d read about her since she was 12 years old,” McNamara said. “I said ‘OK sir, I have a deal. If you could recruit O.J. Simpson, would you not offer him a scholarship?’ And (Dry) said ‘well, of course I would.’ I said ‘I’ve got an OJ Simpson in the wings.’

“He said ‘do it,’” McNamara said.

Lopez went on to win the AIAW national championship as a freshman in 1976 and was an All-American twice before going pro. She was awarded the 1978 LPGA Player of the Year.

As more players followed the TU pipeline to the pros (Carolyn Hill, Kathy Reyolds, Laura Hurlbut), more recruits chose the Golden Hurricane’s tradition over others. Jody (Rosenthal) Anschutz, who became TU’s first four-time first-team All-American from 1981-85, said the competition to qualify for tournaments was as good as the tournaments themselves.

“When you’re playing at Southern Hills or Cedar Ridge, if you can survive playing those courses as qualifyings, you can go play anywhere,” Anschutz said.

By 1982, TU had a national title under its belt and was one of college golf’s top programs, but a coming landscape change would lead to its most enticing opportunity yet. The AIAW, which had governed women’s college championships to that point, would be exchanged for the NCAA, but not before a one-season overlap would crown two champions in one year.

Or the same champion twice.

“Dale said ‘you know, the first one doesn’t mean anything until you win the second one,’” said Guadagnino, who went on to win the 1985 U.S. Women’s Open. “She made it very clear that she wanted both titles, as did we.”

TU was not favored to win the first of the two, the NCAA women’s tournament held May 26-29 at Stanford University. New Mexico entered as the top-seeded team.

“We went to Stanford, and I prepared them. I said ‘you know, you’ve got a chance to create history. You’ve got a chance to influence a lot of little girls that want to play golf,” McNamara said.

McNamara’s team responded to her challenge, romping over the second-place finisher, TCU, by 36 strokes. Guadagnino won the individual title. Anschutz placed second and Barb Thomas third.

McNamara said the performance was “just awesome”, but she knew it was not the ultimate prize. Because many coaches disputed that the NCAA was the premier women’s tournament in its debut, many of the country’s best teams did not participate. The competition would be steeper at the AIAW championships on June 16-19 at Ohio State University.

After a few weeks of preparation, the Hurricane descended on Columbus and, as McNamara expected, was met by teams unintimidated by TU’s recent success. Headed into the final day of play, the Florida Gators led TU by two strokes for the top spot.

“I was trying to keep (players) loose… I could see the pressure starting to build on all of us,” McNamara said. “I said ‘you’ve practiced so hard, and you’ve worked so hard through the entire year … You’ve developed what I call I.C., inner conceit.’

“You get up in the morning, you brush your teeth, you look in the mirror and you say ‘I’m so good. I have worked so hard. I can’t wait to get to that golf course,’” McNamara said.

The Hurricane kept its inner conceit, and when the Gators faltered, TU flourished. It cut the deficit to one at the ninth-hole turn, then picked up three strokes on the subsequent three holes to take the lead for good.

The Hurricane came out on top, three strokes ahead of Texas and five ahead of Florida, to become college golf’s only undisputed double-champion.

“That really was pretty spectacular. And it won’t happen again. And we are very proud,” Anschutz said.

Recently, on the 40th anniversary of TU’s 1982 run, the team reunited at Anschutz’s home in Arizona.

“It just seemed like all of us just picked up where we left off,” Guadagnino said. “We called Dale in the midst of it and reminisced with her for about 45 minutes over the phone.”

“Telling stories that I couldn’t even begin to repeat to you,” McNamara said.

McNamara finished her career at TU winning another NCAA title in 1988 and coaching 25 All-Americans. She has been inducted into the TU Athletic Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Golf Hall of Fame.

“To celebrate this 40th year, just of course, is unbelievable. But also to celebrate the success that Title IX has done for women’s golf and women’s sports at the university level has been amazing. Just absolutely amazing,” she said.

