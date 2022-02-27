TU women get Senior Day victory over Wichita State

Wyvette Mayberry led the way with 15 points Sunday, as the Tulsa women's basketball team defeated Wichita State 61-49 on Senior Day at the Reynolds Center.
Maddie Bittle and Rebecca Lescay added 12 and 10 points, respectively for Tulsa, which finished a season sweep of the Shockers.
Wichita State scored the first four points of the final period to take a 45-44 lead, but the Hurricane outscored the Shockers 17-6 to close out the game.
Tulsa forced 22 turnovers and scored 22 points off those takeaways, while also outscoring the visitors 22-16 in the paint and 11-3 on fast-break points.
The Shockers took a one-point lead at the 7:22 mark before the Hurricane went on its scoring run. Lescay’s driving layup at the 7:04 mark began Tulsa’s 17-6 run to finish the contest.
Tulsa will close out the regular season at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Orlando, Florida against the No. 25-ranked and league-leading UCF Knights.
TULSA 61, WICHITA STATE 49
Wichita State (13-15, 4-11): Strong 1-4 0-2 2, Asinde 0-2 2-2 2, McCully 3-11 0-0 8, Bremaud 2-10 0-0 6, Bastin 2-4 0-0 4, Colbert 7-10 5-6 19, Duran 2-4 0-0 5, Duncan 1-2 0-0 2, Anciaux 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 18-49 8-12 49.
Tulsa (15-8, 5-7): Poindexter 4-8 0-0 9, M. Mayberry 2-12 0-0 6, Bittle 3-11 4-4 12, W. Mayberry 4-9 5-7 15, Lescay 5-13 0-0 10, Crawford 3-7 2-2 9, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 11-13 61.
WSU;12;10;16;11;--;49
TU;18;8;18;17;--;61
3-point goals: WSU 5-18 (Bremaud 2-9, McCully 2-5, Duran 1-3, Strong 0-1), TU 8-30 (M. Mayberry 2-8, W. Mayberry 2-7, Bittle 2-7, Crawford 1-4, Poindexter 1-2, Evans 0-1, Washington 0-1). Rebounds: WSU 44 (Colbert 13), TU 28 (Bittle, Evans 6). Assists: WSU 11 (McCully 6), TU 13 (Poindexter 6). Fouled out: WSU, Basin. Total fouls: WSU 19, TU 10. A: 1,496.