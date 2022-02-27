TU women get Senior Day victory over Wichita State

Wyvette Mayberry led the way with 15 points Sunday, as the Tulsa women's basketball team defeated Wichita State 61-49 on Senior Day at the Reynolds Center.

Maddie Bittle and Rebecca Lescay added 12 and 10 points, respectively for Tulsa, which finished a season sweep of the Shockers.

Wichita State scored the first four points of the final period to take a 45-44 lead, but the Hurricane outscored the Shockers 17-6 to close out the game.

Tulsa forced 22 turnovers and scored 22 points off those takeaways, while also outscoring the visitors 22-16 in the paint and 11-3 on fast-break points.

The Shockers took a one-point lead at the 7:22 mark before the Hurricane went on its scoring run. Lescay’s driving layup at the 7:04 mark began Tulsa’s 17-6 run to finish the contest.

Tulsa will close out the regular season at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Orlando, Florida against the No. 25-ranked and league-leading UCF Knights.

TULSA 61, WICHITA STATE 49