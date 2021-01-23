TU women fall short at Memphis, 59-50

The Tulsa women's basketball team had a great first quarter at Memphis on Saturday, but things went south soon after in a 59-50 loss to the Tigers.

TU (4-6 overall, 3-6 American Athletic Conference) scored the first six points of the game and jumped out to a 23-10 advantage after one quarter. The Hurricane shot 3-for-5 (60%) from 3-point range in the first 10 minutes.

But Memphis responded by scoring the first seven points of the second quarter, and would take the lead at 28-25 with 2:08 left in the first half. TU scored the final four points of the half, but trailed 33-31 at the break.

Tulsa briefly pulled even in the third quarter, but still trailed by three with 10 minutes to go. The Hurricane would get within two early in the fourth, but no closer.

Maddie Bittle led Tulsa with 16 points, tying her career-high. Bittle was 6-for-11 from the field and 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Maya Mayberry added 13 points for the Hurricane.

“Not only did Maddie Bittle score for us, but she defended as well,” Tulsa coach Matilda Mossman said in a news release. “Kudos for her because she came in and gave us lift, and that is what we need from guys coming off the bench.”