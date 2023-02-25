The Tulsa women’s basketball team dropped a 60-37 decision to Houston on Saturday afternoon at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. The Golden Hurricane fell to 16-12 on the season and 6-9 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Cougars moved to 12-15 overall and 9-5 in the league.

Temira Poindexter and Delanie Crawford led Tulsa with 10 points each, while Maya Mayberry contributed seven and Caroline Lyles had six. Hadley Periman had team-bests of eight rebounds and three assists and Poindexter had two steals. Houston was led by Laila Blair with 13 points, while both Tatyana Hill and Tiara Young added 12 points. Hill pulled down 17 rebounds for a double-double.

Tulsa jumped out to an 8-0 lead on a pair of three-pointers made by Temira Poindexter and a layup by Delanie Crawford and led 11-4 with 3:52 remaining in the first quarter, but the Cougars went on a 6-0 run to make it a one-point game at the end of the first period. A slow second quarter ended with the Cougars up by two, 18-16, at halftime, but the Golden Hurricane couldn’t keep it close in the second half.

The Cougars climbed to a 10-point lead, 30-20, at the 7:05 mark of the third quarter and took a 13-point advantage at the end of the frame before outscoring Tulsa 16-6 in the fourth.

Tulsa will play its final regular season game Wednesday against UCF beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

HOUSTON 60, TULSA 37

Tulsa 11 5 15 6 — 37

Houston 10 8 26 16 — 60

Tulsa (16-12, 6-9 AAC): Poindexter 3-19 2-2 10, Crawford 4-10 1-2 10, Mayberry 2-8 2-3 7, Bittle 0-2 2-2 2, Periman 0-1 0-2 0, Gallegos 1-6 0-0 2, Lyles 2-6 0-0 6, Mathews 0-1 0-0 0, Foutch 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 12-54 7-11 37.

Houston (12-15, 9-5): Patterson 3-15 2-2 8, Hill 5-11 2-4 12, Jones 3-5 0-0 6, Onyeje 2-4 0-0 6, Blair 4-11 3-4 13, Young 5-17 2-2 12, Purvis 1-3 1-1 3, Conn 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, McNeil 0-0 0-2 0, Totals 23-66 10-15 60.

3-Point Goals: TU 6-22 (Poindexter 2-6, Crawford 1-5, Mayberry 1-5, Bittle 0-1, Lyles 2-4, Mathews 0-1), UH 4-15 (Patterson 0-5, Onyeje 2-4, Blair 2-4, Young 0-2). Assists: TU 9 (Periman 3), UH 15 (Young 7). Fouled Out: Periman. Rebounds: TU 32 (Periman 8), UH 53 (Hill 17). Total Fouls: TU 19, UH 16. Technical Fouls: Crawford, Purvis. A: 739.