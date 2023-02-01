Temira Poindexter scored 22 points to lead Tulsa past Cincinnati 64-50 on Wednesday night at Reynolds Center.

With TU missing three of its top six scorers, Carolina Lyles gave the Hurricane a lift with a career-high 14 points as she made 3-of-4 treys.

“Caroline was just amazing and did what we see her do every single day in practice,” TU coach Angie Nelp said. “I was really proud of our team and the way our bench came in and the production we had from them on both the defensive and offensive ends of the floor."

Delanie Crawford added 13 points as TU (16-6, 6-3 American Athletic) snapped a three-game losing streak. TU's Hadley Periman produced seven points, a team-leading eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Cincinnati led 18-11 with 3:10 left in the first quarter, but TU rallied and took a 23-22 lead on Katelyn Levings' layup with 7:26 left in the second quarter and was never caught. TU led 36-27 at halftime.

The Bearcats (7-14, 0-8) never got closer than seven points during the second half. Poindexter scored 13 and Lyles added eight in the second half to help the Hurricane break the game open. Jillian Hayes led Cincinnati with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

TU played without Maddie Bittle, Ahrray Young and Jessika Evans. The Hurricane's next game is Tuesday at SMU.