TU women drop regular-season finale at UCF

Led by Temira Poindexter's 18 points, three Tulsa players scored in double figures Wednesday, but it wasn't enough as the Golden Hurricane dropped their regular-season finale, 61-48, to UCF in Orlando, Florida.

Wyvette Mayberry added 15 points and Maddie Bittle 10 for TU, which finished the regular-season at 15-9, 5-8 in American Athletic Conference play. Diamond Battles and Alisha Lewis led UCF with 14 points each, while Brittney Smith had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Knights (22-3, 14-1), which last week clinched their first AAC regular-season title.

The teams now await the announcement of the AAC tournament bracket.

Poindexter scored seven of TU’s first 11 points Wednesday as the Hurricane moved out to an 11-6 lead at the 5:29 mark. The teams were tied at 14-14 at the end of the quarter as Poindexter and Mayberry each had seven points. Bittle scored eight of TU’s 10 points in the second quarter as the Golden Hurricane trailed the Knights, 25-24, at the end of the first half.

Tulsa held UCF to 28.9% shooting from the field in the first half.

The score was tied at 30-30 with 3:44 left in the third quarter, but then the Knights used a 12-3 run to close out the frame with a 42-33 advantage. After struggling with its shooting in the first half, UCF shot 55% from the field in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Knights built a game-high 14-point lead, 55-41, with four minutes to play on their way to the 13-point victory.