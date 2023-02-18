Memphis used a strong third quarter to roll to to a 69-44 win over Tulsa Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Tulsa’s fourth consecutive loss dropped the Golden Hurricane to 16-10 overall and 6-7 in American Athletic Conference action, while Memphis improved to 16-9 and 8-4 in league play.

Maddie Bittle was Tulsa’s only double-digit scorer with 10 points, marking only the second time this season that the Hurricane had only one player score in double-figures.

Memphis had three double-figure scorers as Jamirah Shutes led the way with 21 points, while point guard Emani Jefferson added 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

Tulsa scored 18 points in the first quarter but was held to only 26 total points in the final three periods. The last lead for the Hurricane was 29-28 at the 0:39 mark of the first half before Memphis scored to take a one-point lead at intermission.

Tulsa will travel to face league-leading South Florida on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

MEMPHIS 69, TULSA 44

Memphis;11;19;29;10;--;69

Tulsa;18;11;7;8;--;44

Memphis (16-9, 8-4 AAC): Riddick 1-6 0-0 2, Thomas 3-6 0-0 6, Griggs 4-9 0-0 11, Jefferson 3-10 6-6 12, Shutes 8-16 2-2 21, Jackson 0-6 0-0 0, Wright 4-8 1-3 10, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Welch 2-4 0-0 4, Brooks 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-72 9-11 69.

Tulsa (16-10, 6-7): Poindexter 4-9 0-0 9, Crawford 2-7 0-0 5, Mayberry 2-7 0-0 4, Bittle 3-6 2-2 10, Periman 1-3 1-2 3, Gallegos 0-3 0-0 0, Mathews 1-3 0-0 3, Foutch 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 1-2 1, Lyles 3-6 0-0 9, Totals 16-45 4-6 44.

3-Point Goals: MEM 8-23 (Griggs 3-7, Jefferson 0-3, Shutes 3-5, Jackson 0-2, Wright 1-1, Brooks 1-5), TU 8-23 (Poindexter 1-3, Crawford 1-4, Mayberry 0-5, Bittle 2-4, Mathews 1-1, Lyles 3-6). Assists: MEM 8 (Shutes 3), TU 14 (Poindexter 4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: MEM 43 (Jefferson 12), TU 34 (Periman 7). Total Fouls: MEM 6, TU 15. Technical Fouls: None. A: 1,328.