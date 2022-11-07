TU women dominate Alcorn State 82-33 in season opener

It was an impressive start to what could be a special season.

The University of Tulsa women’s basketball squad opened 2022-23 on a high note, completely dominating Alcorn State 82-33 Monday night at the Reynolds Center.

All of the Golden Hurricane’s stars got in on the action, as Temira Poindexter, the AAC’s Freshman of the Year last season, led the Golden Hurricane with 16 points, while fifth-year seniors Maya Mayberry and Maddie Bittle contributed 14 points each. Arizona State transfer Katelyn Levings added nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds in her Tulsa debut.

“It felt great. All the preparation from summer to preseason has led to this moment and we knew that we wanted to just come out and just jump on them the start of the game,” said Mayberry, whose second 3-pointer of the game just 2:39 in gave TU an early 9-0 lead. “It was fun. Our main goal was to play fast and defend and I think we executed both of those tonight. I’m proud of this team.”

Alcorn State, an HBCU located in Lorman, Mississippi, that went 3-22 last season (2-16 within the SWAC), was led by Tyginae Wright, who scored eight points and led the Braves with five rebounds.

TU’s defense limited Alcorn State to just 16.1 percent shooting, including 7.1 percent in the first quarter (1-for-14) and 14.3 percent (4-for-28) for the first half, with no more than nine points in any single quarter. Another key stat was that the Golden Hurricane won the rebounding battle 53-32.

“I was pleased with our performance today,” said second-year coach Angie Nelp. “I felt the two things that we’re always about, teamwork and toughness, we were able to display that. We were able to go on some runs offensively, but most of all, I’m just proud of our defense and the way that we defended today. We take a lot of pride on that end of the floor and being able to hold Alcorn State to single-digit quarters, I was happy with where we were.”

Tulsa jumped out to a quick start, building up early leads of 13-2 and 18-4 over the contest’s first 5:32. Another 9-0 run over the final two minutes of the first quarter, with six of those points coming from Poindexter, gave the Hurricane a 27-8 advantage heading into the second.

Tulsa outscored Alcorn State 20-9 in the second quarter to take a 47-17 lead into halftime. Early in the third quarter, TU went on another 9-0 run, on back-to-back-to-back 3s, two from Poindexter and one from Bittle, to put the Hurricane ahead 56-19. Tulsa led 69-25 heading into the fourth.

It wasn’t necessarily a surprise that Tulsa won big, but the extent of the margin was impressive, as the team took care of business and never let up, even keeping some starters out there late into the fourth quarter.

“We talked about ‘keep the gas pedal down and keep going,’” Nelp said of playing in the second half with a 30-plus point lead. “I felt like we had great focus, I felt like we had great energy the entire time. Just proud of our team for the team effort that we had today.”

The huge margin enabled Tulsa to insert players off the bench and get almost everyone on the team some playing time, which helps give players experience and fosters more team chemistry. Out of 14 players listed on the TU roster, 13 made it onto the floor and 11 scored points.

In addition to the impressive showing by Levings, several freshmen had impressive college debuts. Caroline Williams scored six points in just 6:28 of playing time, while Caroline Lyles scored five points and came down with two rebounds in 14 minutes. Ahrray Young had four points and eight rebounds in 20:25 and Cam Mathews had four points and two assists in 13 minutes, respectively. Overall, Tulsa received 27 points from the bench.

“I thought it was great that we played well and that rewarded us with the opportunity to go deep into our bench and to be able to have a lot of people get experience today,” Nelp said. “I’m really excited about our bench production.”

Expectations are high for the Golden Hurricane this season after going 17-11 and reaching the second round of the WNIT last year (its first winning record and postseason appearance since 2015), and a win like this looks like a plausible first step in taking another step forward.

“Our main goal is to just be consistent in what we do and continue to follow the game plan and I think that will lead to success,” said Mayberry, who also had a game-high five assists on the night. “No extra pressure for us, we just take it game by game.”