TU women defeat Temple, stay undefeated in AAC

PHILADELPHIA -- Maddie Bittle had 13 points to lead four Tulsa players who scored in double figures as the Golden Hurricane defeated Temple 69-57 on Tuesday night at The Liacouras Center.

The Hurricane moved to 15-3 on the season and 5-0 in the American Athletic Conference while the Owls fell to 7-10 overall and 2-3 in the AAC.

“I felt like we got some really good defensive stops in a row and that allowed us to get out offensively,” Tulsa coach Angie Nelp said. “There is no quit inside of this team and they fight no matter what the score is. Today was a great team effort overall as the defensive stops and assists were critical, and we played really well together.”

Tulsa led 24-4 at the end of the first quarter and 41-17 at halftime. Tulsa shot 9-of-15 from the field in the first quarter while Temple was 2-for-20. Maya Mayberry led Tulsa in the first with six points.

For the game, Delanie Crawford added 12 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa, and both Temira Poindexter and Ahrray Young scored 10 each. Young also had seven rebounds.

Tulsa's next game is Saturday at Tulane.