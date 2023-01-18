 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TU women defeat Temple, stay undefeated in AAC

  • Updated
  • 0
Tulsa vs Wichita State (copy)

Tulsa guard Maddie Bittle (11) had 13 points in a 69-57 win over Temple. TULSA WORLD FILE

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

PHILADELPHIA -- Maddie Bittle had 13 points to lead four Tulsa players who scored in double figures as the Golden Hurricane defeated Temple 69-57 on Tuesday night at The Liacouras Center.

The Hurricane moved to 15-3 on the season and 5-0 in the American Athletic Conference while the Owls fell to 7-10 overall and 2-3 in the AAC.

“I felt like we got some really good defensive stops in a row and that allowed us to get out offensively,” Tulsa coach Angie Nelp said. “There is no quit inside of this team and they fight no matter what the score is. Today was a great team effort overall as the defensive stops and assists were critical, and we played really well together.”

Tulsa led 24-4 at the end of the first quarter and 41-17 at halftime. Tulsa shot 9-of-15 from the field in the first quarter while Temple was 2-for-20. Maya Mayberry led Tulsa in the first with six points.

People are also reading…

For the game, Delanie Crawford added 12 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa, and both Temira Poindexter and Ahrray Young scored 10 each. Young also had seven rebounds.

Tulsa's next game is Saturday at Tulane.

Coach Wilson convinced QB Braylon Braxton and WR Malachai Jones to withdraw from the transfer portal. Also, an update on TU men's basketball under first-year head coach Eric Konkol.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert