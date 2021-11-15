TU women defeat Sam Houston in early tip

Maya Mayberry led three Tulsa players in double figures with 13 points as the Hurricane defeated Sam Houston 64-48 in a noon tipoff Monday at the Reynolds Center.

The victory puts TU at 2-0 for the first time since the start of the 2009-10 season. Wyvette Mayberry added 12 points and Temira Poindexter had 10 for the Golden Hurricane.

TU fell behind 9-0 less than four minutes into the game, but quickly chipped away at the deficit. The Hurricane actually led 18-17 after the first quarter, but trailed 26-25 at halftime. TU took control with a 16-5 run in the third quarter and led by 18 going into the final period.

“I am so incredibly proud of this team and the fight that they showed today coming from being down one at halftime and showing the fight they had in the third and fourth quarter,” Tulsa coach Angie Nelp said in a news release. “It would have been easy to give in but we didn’t and gave it everything we had.”

TU is back home at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, facing Florida A&M at the Reynolds Center.

TULSA 64, SAM HOUSTON 48