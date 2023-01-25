TU women come up short against USF 89-68

Eager to make program history Wednesday afternoon, the University of Tulsa women’s basketball team hung with first-place USF for the game’s first 17 minutes.

Coming up short in its pursuit of the first win against a ranked team, the Hurricane then gave up 30 of the next 38 points. The Bulls, ranked 25th in the coaches poll, went on to win 89-68 at the Reynolds Center in a battle of two of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference.

“I definitely felt like when we went out on the floor, our team was ready,” TU coach Angie Nelp said. “Our team was prepared for this.

“I felt like we got punched pretty early with their paint scoring and their rebounding and things that happened where we needed to get those stops. Even early in the game when that was happening, we weren’t out of it.”

That changed when USF (19-4, 8-0) clamped down defensively and prevented a field goal for the last five minutes of the second quarter while scoring eight unanswered points to lead by 10 at the break.

The advantage quickly reached 20 in the third quarter, with Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu dominating inside en route to a 25-point, 15-rebound performance. She delivered eight of her team’s 17 offensive rebounds.

Anytime TU (15-5, 5-2) threatened to go on a run, the Bulls went back to work. Speedy guard Elena Tsineke scored 14 of her 21 points in the second half, repeatedly attacking the basket and finishing around the rim.

Temira Poindexter, who torched USF early with a trio of step-back jumpers, paced the Hurricane with 17 points. Maddie Bittle scored 12 of her 14 points in the first quarter, and Maya Mayberry poured in 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting.

TU, which was playing without sidelined starting guard Ahrray Young, has dropped two league games in a row after a 5-0 start. Its next game is 1 p.m. Saturday against SMU at the Reynolds Center.

“I’m always proud of our team and always proud of the fight and the effort that they show,” Nelp said. “We’re going to learn a lot from this game and we’re going to grow a lot from this game. There’s a lot to look at and a lot for us to evaluate to continue to get better.”