Wednesday's Senior Night was one to savor for the Tulsa women's two basketball seniors -- Maya Mayberry and Maddie Bittle.

Each scored eight points in the fourth quarter to help the Golden Hurricane really for a 70-60 victory over Central Florida at Reynolds Center.

Sophomore Temira Poindexter also was a big factor in the fourth with 11 of her 20 points, tying Mayberry for team scoring honors as TU (17-12, 6-9 American Athletic) snapped a six-game losing streak and won for only the second time in its past 10 games. Poindexter also had seven rebounds. Mayberry was 6-of-9 on 3s. Delanie Crawford added six points in the fourth.

The Hurricane played a near-perfect fourth quarter as it made 10-of-10 shots from the field, including four 3s, and was 9-of-10 on free throws with only two turnovers.

Central Florida led 50-41 after Rachel Ranke's 3 with 8:06 left. Seventeen seconds later. Poindexter sank two free throws to start a decisive 18-0 run over the next five minutes. Mayberry followed with a 3, and then Poindexter made consecutive treys to give TU a 52-50 lead with 4:48 left.

After Poindexter made 1-of-2 technical free throws, Bittle converted consecutive layups, and then Poindexter's basket made it 59-50 at 2:54.

The Knights cut their deficit to 61-57, but Mayberry sank a 3 with 57 seconds left, followed by a Bittle layup and two Mayberry free throws that gave TU an 11-point advantage.

“Maddie and Maya give their everything every day to this team, this university and this community,” TU coach Angie Nelp said. “I couldn’t think of two better players to exemplify what our program is about, and I am so glad they they decided to come back for their fifth years and I’m so proud of what they’ve done.

“Maya was so laser focused. She has the ability to score in bunches and when it happens on a night like tonight you can’t be happier for her. One of the things Maddie did in the fourth quarter was she was able to get layups and finish those layups. She was aggressive and they both did a great job tonight."

The victory in the regular-season finale gives TU a sweep of their home-and-home series with UCF, but they will meet again at 3 p.m. Monday in the AAC Tournament's first round at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. TU gained the seventh seed while UCF is the 10th.

TU led only briefly in the first half, the last time at 17-16 late in the first quarter, before UCFL reeled off a 9-0 run. After a 25-18 first quarter, the teams combined for only 11 points in the second quarter as the Knights took a 29-25 lead into halftime.

UCF's lead grew to 35-25 when it started the second half with 3s by Mya Burns and Ranke.

Burns led UCF's scoring with 21 points. She had 18 before being carried off the court with 40 seconds left in the third with a leg injury and didn't return until late in the fourth. UCF led 43-37 at the end of the third quarter.

UCF, led by Destiny Thomas with 16, outrebounded TU 41-29, but the Hurricane was 12-of-24 on 3s compared to UCF's 8-of-20. Hadley Periman had a career-high seven assists for TU.

Thirty-three points were the most the Hurricane has produced in the fourth quarter this season.