TU women advance to AAC semifinal with singles sweep over Houston

The University of Tulsa’s women’s tennis team defeated Houston 4-1 in a American Athletic Conference semifinal match Thursday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.

The Golden Hurricane, seeded third, will play No. 2 SMU at 3 p.m. Friday. SMU defeated Cincinnati 4-0 earlier Thursday.

TU dropped its first doubles point — only the fifth this year — as the Cougars’ Azul Pedemonti and Blanca Cortijo Parreno defeated TU’s Valeriya Rozenkova and Maria Berlanga 6-2.

Laia Conde Monfort defeated Houston’s Maria Dzemeshkevich in two sets to take TU’s first point, moving to 13-3 this season in singles. Shura Poppe followed with a win in two sets in the No. 2 singles spot to give the Golden Hurricane a 2-1 lead.

Both Berlanga and Rozenkova avenged the doubles point in back-to-back singles. Both lost the first set before rallying to win in three, clinching TU’s win.

Admission for Friday's semifinal match is free. TU’s men open their campaign for the AAC title at noon in a quarterfinal matchup against Tulane.

TULSA 4, HOUSTON 0

Singles: 1. Laia Conde Monfort (TLS) def. Dzemeshkevich, Maria (HOU) 6-3, 6-1. 2. Shura Poppe (TLS) def. Slisane, Laura (HOU) 6-3, 6-3. 3. Maria Berlanga (TLS) def. Pedemonti, Azul (HOU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. 4. Valeryia Rozenkova (TLS) def. Gerits, Sophie (HOU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. 5. Lily Hutchings (TLS) vs. Cortijo Parreno, B (HOU) 6-1, 4-6, 3-5, unfinished. 6. Lian Benedejcic (TLS) vs. Giraldo, Gabriella (HOU) 1-6, 6-1, 2-1, unfinished.

Doubles: 1. Pedemonti, Azul/Cortijo Parreno, B (HOU) def. Valeryia Rozenkova/Maria Berlanga (TLS) 6-2 2. Gerits, Sophie/Slisane, Laura (HOU) def. Laia Conde Monfort/Shura Poppe (TLS) 7-5. 3. Lily Hutchings/Ana Naranjo Martinez (TLS) vs. Giraldo, Gabriella/Dzemeshkevich, Maria (HOU) 6-6 (4-0), unfinished.

