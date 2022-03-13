TU women accept bid to WNIT

The Tulsa women’s basketball team has earned an at-large bid to the 2022 WNIT Postseason Tournament, the university announced Sunday night.

The tournament bracket, sites and pairings will be announced Monday, per the release.

This is TU’s sixth postseason appearance and fourth WNIT bid, after playing in the WNIT in 2004, 2005 and 2015. TU is 1-3 in the WNIT, falling in the first round in 2004 and 2005 and advancing to the second round in 2015.

The Golden Hurricane has a 16-10 overall record, including a 5-8 mark in American Athletic Conference play for an eighth-place finish, and advanced to the quarterfinals of The American Championship.

Five Tulsa players average double-digit points, including Wyvette Mayberry with a team-best 13.9 points per game, as well as Temira Poindexter (11.8), Maya Mayberry (11.8), Maddie Bittle (10.5) and Rebecca Lescay (10.0).