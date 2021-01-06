TU wins 61-51 at USF for sixth victory in a row

The University of Tulsa remained undefeated in road games Wednesday, knocking off South Florida 61-51 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida for a sixth consecutive victory.

“Our guys really competed hard,” coach Frank Haith said. “It is a great win for us. I am so proud of our guys because it is not an easy win here on the road.”

For a second game in a row, the Hurricane (7-3, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) never trailed, moving to 10-0 against the Bulls in the all-time series. When a double-digit cushion shrank to six points with seven minutes left, Brandon Rachal hit a pair of free throws and a significant 3-pointer to slam the door on USF.

Rachal, TU’s leading scorer and the reigning conference player of the week, contributed 13 of his 15 points in the second half. In the first half, he played only six minutes because of two early fouls.

With Rachal on the bench, veteran guard Elijah Joiner led the Hurricane with nine points on three 3-pointers. His first 3-pointer helped TU build a 14-4 advantage in the opening minutes.

Reserves Darien Jackson and Rey Idowu also provided solid contributions in the first half, and the visitors led 26-24 at halftime. Out of the break, Austin Richie scored 10 points in the first four minutes of the second half.