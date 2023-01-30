TU will decide on a new Hurricane mascot by fall

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series examining significant developments expected this year involving sports in Oklahoma. It originally published earlier this month.

University of Tulsa President Brad Carson recently received an important piece of mail from an 8-year-old boy in Scarsdale, New York.

Included in the letter was a hand-drawn picture of a suggested Hurricane mascot, a dinosaur named Nax D. Saurus — proving that people everywhere have an opinion regarding Captain Cane’s highly anticipated replacement.

Read the other parts of the series

“I have chosen Nax because he is one of the extinct state animals of Oklahoma,” the boy wrote. “Wish you luck on your search. I hope you pick mine.”

Carson, who was hired in 2021, has spearheaded the mascot search since deciding to eliminate Captain Cane in April, announcing the move on Twitter with a photoshopped tombstone image.

“I killed Captain Cane, who had been our mascot for a few years,” Carson said. “TU has struggled for decades to have a really good mascot. The Golden Hurricane is kind of hard to actualize.”

The struggle is ongoing. The Hurricane-type mascot has been a TU tradition since 1977, first named Hurc and later becoming Huffy before a transformation in the early 1990s.

About 20 years ago, a design firm came up with a new mascot prototype that was shot down by the university’s board of trustees. Another redesign was done in 2009, and Captain Cane spent the past decade in his final form, a plush superhero costume complete with big muscles and a cape.

“We needed something new,” Carson said. “The goal is to have it for the first football game of the upcoming season. We have a working group on it with alumni, a couple of the previous mascots, former Captain Canes, to try to help figure out what we want to do going forward.”

The unveiling will coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the official adoption of the Golden Hurricane as the university nickname in 1923. Teams were previously called the Golden Tornadoes, until TU learned another school was using that nickname and switched to the Golden Hurricane.

Asked whether TU considered changing the nickname, Carson said: “We’re wedded to the Golden Hurricane. That’s not going to change. The question is what do we want to represent us on the field?”

The university has been working with design firms for the past six months but hasn’t found any options the committee is sold on, so the search continues. Some of the suggestions have been the Golden Driller or a return to a cloud mascot like Huffy.

“There are schools (of thought),” Carson said. “A lot of people say they want (canine ambassador) Goldie to be the mascot. The idea of a humanoid creature is something they think is kind of passé. … There’s kind of a lot of non-obvious decisions that have to be reached to get a good mascot.”

Carson said he didn’t get much backlash about the decision to move on from Captain Cane but is bracing for critics who don’t like whatever direction the university decides to take.

“It’s actually proving to be a little bit trickier than I would’ve expected,” he said. “I think it’s going to be controversial however we go. Some people are going to hate it. I’m going to have to own that.”