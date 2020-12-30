TU vs. Mississippi State: Hurricane has a chance to deliver statement victory

The defense that has carried the Hurricane throughout the 6-2 season will receive another substantial test on New Year’s Eve, going up against Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense that passes close to 75% of the time for an average of 52.7 attempts per game.

“You’re going to get an opportunity to go against a really well-coached passing team, a team that’s going to push the ball to a lot of different players and you’re going to get to put that on tape,” Montgomery said. “I think that’s going to be a great challenge as we enter into this game, but it also gives us an opportunity to step up and really play at an elite level.”

In particular, it will be a compelling matchup for the secondary, highlighted by a group of speedy safeties along with confident veteran cornerbacks Allie Green IV and Akayleb Evans. TU has been limiting opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards per game.

“With the Air Raid offense, we know they’re going to pass the ball a lot,” safety TieNeal Martin said. “Especially with our 3-3-5 (alignment), I feel like we will be very prepared for this game. We know they have some very good athletes on their offensive side of the ball ... but I feel like most of the team we played this year (we showed) we can match up with anybody.”