TU vs. Mississippi State: Hurricane has a chance to deliver statement victory

A prime opportunity awaits the University of Tulsa on Thursday, a chance to prove its mettle against a team from the SEC.
The Hurricane, the smallest FBS team and a member of a Group of Five conference, is matched against Mississippi State, a Power Five opponent, in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.
“I think it will be huge for our program,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “It’s the last game of the year, so that’s the last impression you’re going to get to make. … We’re excited to have such a great opponent. Our guys are looking forward to that part of it.”
After narrowly finishing runner-up to unbeaten Cincinnati for the American Athletic Conference championship, TU can deliver another statement victory to cap a turnaround season defined by dramatic conclusions and schedule disruptions. It will be the program's first bowl appearance since 2016, meaning almost all of the current players haven’t played in a bowl.
“Coming into this year, we felt like we had a special group of young men,” Montgomery said. “Our intent was always to be in a bowl game at this time. These guys have made that happen.
“They’ve had a lot of different bumps in the road and different things thrown at them that they had to try to maneuver and they’ve stayed focused. They’ve stayed resilient and they continue to keep answering the bell.”
The defense that has carried the Hurricane throughout the 6-2 season will receive another substantial test on New Year’s Eve, going up against Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense that passes close to 75% of the time for an average of 52.7 attempts per game.
“You’re going to get an opportunity to go against a really well-coached passing team, a team that’s going to push the ball to a lot of different players and you’re going to get to put that on tape,” Montgomery said. “I think that’s going to be a great challenge as we enter into this game, but it also gives us an opportunity to step up and really play at an elite level.”
In particular, it will be a compelling matchup for the secondary, highlighted by a group of speedy safeties along with confident veteran cornerbacks Allie Green IV and Akayleb Evans. TU has been limiting opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards per game.
“With the Air Raid offense, we know they’re going to pass the ball a lot,” safety TieNeal Martin said. “Especially with our 3-3-5 (alignment), I feel like we will be very prepared for this game. We know they have some very good athletes on their offensive side of the ball ... but I feel like most of the team we played this year (we showed) we can match up with anybody.”
The Hurricane will be without the services of All-America linebacker Zaven Collins, who has started preparing for the NFL Draft. Robert Revels III, a fifth-year senior who has played in 47 career games, is expected to start in Collins’ place.
“The standard doesn’t change,” Montgomery said. “We’ve had guys step up all year long when guys have been out due to injury or due to the virus or whatever that has been. Guys have stepped up and we’re going to continue to do that. I know they expect that out of each other.”