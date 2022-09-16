TU vows not to overlook Jacksonville State, hoping for more home advantage

Facing a Jacksonville State team that plays in the FCS (Football Championship Series), the general feeing is that the University of Tulsa should win somewhat comfortably.

But as Tulsa fans know all too well in recent years, especially the past two weeks, there is no such thing as a comfortable game. Heading into halftime with a 24-7 lead should have been comfortable last week, but that slipped away and TU found itself trailing in the fourth quarter on two different occasions before rallying to win 38-35 over Northern Illinois.

Still, Tulsa (1-1) needs to guard against overlooking a supposedly inferior opponent that has been very impressive so far this season. Jacksonville State (which actually hails from Jacksonville, Alabama, not Florida) has won all three of its contests by wide margins, with the smallest being 18 points. Under new coach Rich Rodriguez, the Gamecocks have averaged 37 points and 456 yards per contest and rank sixth in in the FCS with an average of 277 rushing yards per game. They have also scored nine touchdowns on 12 trips into the red zone.

“I’m definitely confident in us as a team,” TU quarterback Davis Brin said. “They’re definitely a great program and they’re going to come here and they’re going to fight, and it’s going to be a battle.”

Coach Philip Montgomery is confident that his team respects just how good those guys can be.

“I think they do, I think we understand that completely,” Montgomery said during Tuesday’s press conference. “We got to have a great week of work. They’re very talented football team, whether you look at them offensively, on special teams or defensively. From a defensive standpoint, they’re kind of playing out of an Okie front, a lot of pressure, a lot of blitz, a lot of stunts, guys running around everywhere, and they’re playing with a lot of passion and speed to it. So we’ve got our hands full this weekend, for sure, with a mighty test.”

And while, yes, Jacksonville State is an FCS team, this is actually the Gamecocks’ last season with that designation, as they move up to the FBS next year after securing a spot in Conference USA.

“They’re already up their scholarships, they got a ton of money that’s pouring into their program, and they’ve got quite a few transfers from a lot of Power 6-type schools, if you will,” Montgomery said.

And with Rodriguez as their coach, Montgomery is concerned about Jacksonville State’s dynamic offense. Rodriguez previously coached at West Virginia (2001-07), Michigan (2008-10) and Arizona (2012-17), before spending the last two years as the offensive coordinator at Louisiana Monroe.

“He’s a guy that is very innovative in what they want to do offensively,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, he’s got a heavy hand with that. They do so many unique things offensively. It’s really triple-option, but it’s done in such a different way. They give you a lot of eye candy, a lot of things to look at. You got to play really disciplined defense, so it’ll be a great test for us.”

Montgomery hopes the home crowd will be a boost again for his team Saturday night. He reiterated his appreciation for the overwhelming fan support his team received in the home opener last week, when 22,113 fans showed up. Chapman Stadium was buzzing all night with the new enhancements to the game-day experience, such as expanded, free tailgating and the concert series at Chapman Commons before the game (this week features the Trett Charles Band starting at 3:45 p.m.); the spruced up images on the side of the stadium honoring past TU players; the new, expanded student section; the pyrotechnics and much more.

“I thought it was huge factor late in the game,” Montgomery said. “We had students who were still around and in the stands, the home side of it was really up and they were on their feet and they were cheering — I thought that was a big momentum lift for us.”

Last Saturday’s attendance was the most at a Golden Hurricane home game since Sept. 14, 2019, when 28,612 were on hand to see Oklahoma State defeat TU 40-21 — and let’s face it, a good chunk of that crowd was rooting for OSU. Before that, Tulsa hadn’t hit the 20,000 mark since a 31-21 loss to Navy in 2017 with 21,354 in attendance.

Overall in the Montgomery era, Tulsa has had eight games with crowds over 20,000, with two in 2016 (against Tulane and SMU) and three in 2015 (Navy, Memphis and the opener against Florida Atlantic, a 47-44 overtime win in Montgomery’s debut).

“I’m going on eight years, and that might have been the best game-day atmosphere that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Montgomery said of last week’s contest. “We’ve had some really good ones, but that one’s got to be up there amongst the top one, two or three. Just couldn’t be more thankful to the community and the students for coming out and being a part of it. Hopefully, they’ll keep coming back. We had an exciting game, obviously, and got to finish it up with a lot of fireworks. It was a great atmosphere for our football team.”

Fans buying tickets online can also determine if the proceeds go toward the Fight Against Alzheimers, or toward the friendly fund-raising competition between the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolent Fund and the Tulsa Police Department Foundations as part of ‘918 Day.’