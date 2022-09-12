TU volleyball's Pecalli named Defensive Player of the Week

Marta Pecalli, the University of Tulsa volleyball team's libero, was named the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Tulsa outside hitter Kayley Cassaday was also named to the AAC's honor roll for the week.

Pecalli, a 5-foot-5 sophomore from Trieste, Italy, helped the Golden Hurricane defeat UTEP, Oral Roberts and Abilene Christian over the weekend, claiming the Oral Roberts Golden Eagle Classic tournament championship.

After recording 70 digs overall, including 28 alone against Oral Roberts, and finishing with a .925 reception percentage, Pecalli was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Cassaday was TU's go-to hitter, recording 50 kills over the weekend, averaging 4.55 kills per set and 5.23 points per set. The senior from Overland Park, KS, had more total attacks, 152, than any other player in the tournament was named to the All-Tournament team.