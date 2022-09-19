 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU volleyball's Marta Pecalli earns second straight weekly honor

  • Updated
For the second week in a row, sophomore libero Marta Pecalli of the University of Tulsa volleyball team was named the AAC's Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.  

In addition, TU outside hitter Kayley Cassaday was named to the AAC's weekly honor roll.  

Pecalli anchored the Golden Hurricane defense at the Baylor Classic tournament over the weekend, recording 73 digs at 6.64 digs per set while finishing with a 100 percent reception percentage.  The Trieste, Italy native had a weekend-high 33 digs in TU's five-set win over Sam Houston, helping Tulsa go 2-1 over the weekend.  The Hurricane also defeated McNeese while falling to No. 14-ranked Baylor.

Cassaday enjoyed a productive weekend as TU's top scorer, recording 53 kills during the tournament and leading the squad with 4.82 kills per set and 5.18 points per set.  She recorded a career-high 74 attacks in the win over Sam Houston, ending the tournament with 161 total attacks.

