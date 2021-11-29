TU volleyball to compete in NIVC

The Tulsa volleyball team accepted an invitation to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Sunday night. The Golden Hurricane will take on UTEP on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the opening round, at Fort Collins, Colorado.

After skipping last year because of COVID-19 concerns, tournament officials announced a 31-team field, along with first-round locations, matchups, and game times.

This is the fourth edition of the NIVC, with Georgia Tech winning the last event in 2019, preceded by Iowa State in 2018 and Ole Miss in 2017. The event previously ran from 1989-1995.

Tulsa competed in the NIVC in 2018, and in 2019, TU made it all the way to the semifinals, knocking off UC Davis, Santa Clara and Weber State before dropping the semifinal match at South Dakota.

The 2021 tournament features Round 1 and 2 action from Dec. 2-5, with Round 3 scheduled for Dec. 6-8. The semifinals will be held Dec. 8-11, and the championship match is slated for Dec. 13 or 14.