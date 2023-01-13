TU visits Wichita State, hoping to end five-game skid

Tulsa at Wichita State

3 p.m. Saturday, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan.

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Records: TU 4-11, 0-4 AAC; Wichita State 8-8, 1-3

Three storylines

Looking to end skid: TU dropped its fifth game in a row Tuesday against Temple, falling behind by 20 and getting back in the game with a 22-0 run that spanned halves before coming up short down the stretch.

Selebangue on top: Hurricane's big man leads the American in rebounds per game, pulling down an average of 8.7.

Scouting the Shockers: Wichita State ranks first in the American with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game and is second in scoring defense, giving up 61.9 points per game. TU has not won in Wichita since Dec. 8, 2001. The Shockers have won 17 of the past 20 meetings and lead the series 74-63.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World