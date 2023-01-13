 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TULSA MEN'S BASKETBALL

TU visits Wichita State, hoping to end five-game skid

  Updated
Tulsa coach Eric Konkol is looking for his first American Athletic Conference victory.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tulsa at Wichita State

3 p.m. Saturday, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan.

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Records: TU 4-11, 0-4 AAC; Wichita State 8-8, 1-3

Three storylines

Looking to end skid: TU dropped its fifth game in a row Tuesday against Temple, falling behind by 20 and getting back in the game with a 22-0 run that spanned halves before coming up short down the stretch.

Selebangue on top: Hurricane's big man leads the American in rebounds per game, pulling down an average of 8.7.

Scouting the Shockers: Wichita State ranks first in the American with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game and is second in scoring defense, giving up 61.9 points per game. TU has not won in Wichita since Dec. 8, 2001. The Shockers have won 17 of the past 20 meetings and lead the series 74-63.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Coach Wilson convinced QB Braylon Braxton and WR Malachai Jones to withdraw from the transfer portal. Also, an update on TU men's basketball under first-year head coach Eric Konkol.
Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

