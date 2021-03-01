TU visits UCF on Tuesday in what could be Hurricane's final regular-season league game

With games rapidly vanishing from the schedule, the University of Tulsa will likely play its final regular-season American Athletic Conference game Tuesday night at UCF.
Sunday’s game at SMU has not been called off, but the Mustangs have been on pause because of COVID-19 for close to a month and their Thursday game against Cincinnati has already been scrapped.
In apparent anticipation of the SMU game being canceled, TU scheduled a noon Thursday meeting with Division II Northeastern State at the Reynolds Center.
But first, the Hurricane will try to get back to .500 in league play against a UCF team that had its past two games canceled. The Knights sit in seventh place in the standings, one spot behind TU, but prevailed 65-58 when the teams met last month.
That disappointing performance was part of a painful stretch in which the Hurricane dropped four of five games, all at home. Most recently was a 70-69 loss against Cincinnati on Wednesday, a result of bad decisions in the final moments.
TU led by one with 18 seconds left and had possession before an uncharacteristic late turnover by top playmaker Brandon Rachal, leading to a Bearcat basket. Down one with time running out, Rachal put up a wild shot that didn’t come close to going in.
“We put the ball in our best player’s hands and obviously he’s made those plays early in the year when we did that,” coach Frank Haith said after the game. “Those are plays that we just didn’t make tonight.”
Unfortunately for Haith, his team hasn’t made many winning plays since January. Rather than emerge again as a contender in the conference, TU is on the verge of missing out on a first-round bye in the AAC tournament that starts next week.
The defeat against Cincinnati was especially painful because it would have produced a tie-breaking season sweep against the Bearcats, who instead moved into fifth place.
The Hurricane was pegged to finish sixth in the league but has consistently outperformed preseason predictions under Haith, most notably capturing a share of the regular-season title last year after being picked 10th.