TU visits UCF on Tuesday in what could be Hurricane's final regular-season league game

With games rapidly vanishing from the schedule, the University of Tulsa will likely play its final regular-season American Athletic Conference game Tuesday night at UCF.

Sunday’s game at SMU has not been called off, but the Mustangs have been on pause because of COVID-19 for close to a month and their Thursday game against Cincinnati has already been scrapped.

In apparent anticipation of the SMU game being canceled, TU scheduled a noon Thursday meeting with Division II Northeastern State at the Reynolds Center.

But first, the Hurricane will try to get back to .500 in league play against a UCF team that had its past two games canceled. The Knights sit in seventh place in the standings, one spot behind TU, but prevailed 65-58 when the teams met last month.

That disappointing performance was part of a painful stretch in which the Hurricane dropped four of five games, all at home. Most recently was a 70-69 loss against Cincinnati on Wednesday, a result of bad decisions in the final moments.

TU led by one with 18 seconds left and had possession before an uncharacteristic late turnover by top playmaker Brandon Rachal, leading to a Bearcat basket. Down one with time running out, Rachal put up a wild shot that didn’t come close to going in.