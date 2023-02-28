Tulsa at South Florida

6 p.m. Wednesday

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Records: TU 5-23, 1-16 AAC; USF 13-16, 6-10

Three storylines

* Last game: TU closes out the regular season Wednesday night ahead of the American Athletic Conference tournament, which begins March 9. As the 11th seed, the Hurricane will play the No. 6 seed at 7 p.m.

* Road woes: The Hurricane has not won a road game, going 0-11 this season. Four of its victories were at the Reynolds Center, and the other was a neutral-site game.

* Series glance: The Bulls won for the first time in the series two weeks ago, prevailing 96-69 after dropping a dozen games to TU. Big men Bryant Selebangue (TU) and Russel Tchewa (USF) each scored 21 points.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World