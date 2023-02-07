Tulsa at No. 2 Houston

7 p.m. Wednesday, Fertitta Center, Houston

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Records: TU 5-17, 1-10 AAC; Houston 22-2, 10-1

Three storylines

Last time out: The Hurricane is coming off its fourth consecutive loss, an 86-75 defeat against Wichita State on Sunday after trailing by 21 with three minutes left before mounting a comeback to cut the deficit to eight in the final minute.

On the road again: TU is still seeking its first road victory and has two opportunities this week, starting with Houston on Wednesday and continuing with UCF on Saturday.

Elite competition: The Cougars prevailed 89-50 on Dec. 28 in the league opener at the Reynolds Center, the largest margin of defeat for the Hurricane since the arena opened. TU has not defeated a team ranked higher than No. 3 in program history.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World