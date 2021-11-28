TU visits ORU on Monday night in Mayor's Cup

Tulsa (4-2) at Oral Roberts (3-3)

7 p.m. Monday, Mabee Center

KXBL-99.5, KYAL-97.1

Three storylines

Mayor's Cup resumes: After missing out on the crosstown rivalry last year because of COVID-19, the teams meet for the 56th time. TU leads the series 36-19 with a 16-12 mark at the Mabee Center, and the Hurricane has prevailed in four consecutive meetings.

A look at TU: The Hurricane is coming off a stellar defensive performance in the second half against Little Rock on Friday to secure the 77-63 victory. Transfer guard Sam Griffin and Jeriah Horne, who is back after spending last year at Colorado, lead the team with 17.3 points apiece.

A look at ORU: The Golden Eagles lost 78-77 in overtime against Oklahoma State on Friday. Max Abmas, who led the nation in scoring a year ago, is averaging a team-high 19.2 points while three others also score in double figures. ORU averages almost 13 3-pointers per game.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.