TU visits East Carolina in AAC women's opener

Tulsa at East Carolina

5 p.m. Friday, Minges Coliseum, Greenville, N.C.

ESPN+, 93.5 FM The Jet

Records: Tulsa 10-3, East Carolina 9-4

Three storylines

Setting the tone: Friday's game is the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams after faring well in nonconference play. Tulsa has won seven of its past eight. ECU is 7-1 at home. Temira Poindexter leads TU's scoring at 14.8 points per game, followed by Maya Mayberry at 12.8 and Delanie Crawford at 11.3. Poindexter and Crawfordd average 5.8 rebounds.

By the numbers: Tulsa has a statistical edge in most categories over ECU. The Golden Hurricane shoots 43.5% from the field compared to ECU's 37.6. On 3s, TU shoots 33.9% while ECU is at 23.7. TU's percentage on free throws is 66.8 and ECU is at 59.9. TU averages 77 points per game and ECU is at 63.3. ECU's one notable advantage is on steals — 14 per game compared to TU's 6.5.

Scouting the opponent: Danae McNeal leads ECU with a 14.2 scoring average and Jayla Hearp is the top rebounder at 7.9. TU has won three in a row over ECU and leads the all-time series 15-12.

— From Staff Reports