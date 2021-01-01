TU visits Cincinnati, seeking fifth consecutive victory

Notes: Tulsa has won four games in a row, most recently upsetting No. 5 Houston on Tuesday. Brandon Rachal knocked down two free throws with 0.1 seconds left in the game to deliver the first victory against a top-five opponent in the Reynolds Center since TU started playing in the arena in 1999. ... Cincinnati has dropped its first two American Athletic Conference games, losing by three points to USF and by five points at UCF. The Bearcats won a share of the regular-season title last year, along with TU and Houston. ... The Hurricane has only two wins at Cincinnati in 20 tries and hasn't won there since defeating the Bearcats 65-64 on Jan. 5, 1967. Cincinnati has prevailed in the last seven games in the series, including a lopsided 75-44 outcome last season at Fifth Third Arena in the lone meeting.