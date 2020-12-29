TU upsets No. 5 Houston, 65-64, on Brandon Rachal's free throws with 0.1 seconds left

On a night when calls weren’t going the University of Tulsa’s way, a monumental victory occurred after a late whistle.

Standout forward Brandon Rachal was sent to the free-throw line with 0.1 seconds left, having been fouled on his way to the basket with his team trailing by one. He calmly made both, resulting in a dramatic 65-64 win against No. 5 Houston at the empty Reynolds Center late Tuesday.

The victory, the Hurricane’s first against a top-five opponent at the Reynolds Center and only the third in program history, seemed unlikely after Cougars star Caleb Mils drained a jumper with six seconds left. On that possession, TU needed one more stop but couldn’t collect the rebound off a missed 3-pointer, giving Houston another opportunity.

In the first half, TU (5-3, 2-1 American) fell behind 15-4 before scoring the game’s next 11 points. Curtis Haywood II, coming off the bench for the first time this season, heated up with a pair of 3-pointers to tie the game midway through the half.

Houston twice went up five, taking advantage of whistles and no-calls in its favor. Another 3-pointer from Haywood followed, and Darien Jackson drained a corner 3 to put the Hurricane on top for the first time.