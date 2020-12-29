 Skip to main content
TU upsets No. 5 Houston, 65-64, on Brandon Rachal's free throws with 0.1 seconds left
Houston Tulsa

Houston's Marcus Sasser puts up a shot in front of Tulsa's Curtis Haywood II during the Golden Hurricane's win Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

On a night when calls weren’t going the University of Tulsa’s way, a monumental victory occurred after a late whistle.

Standout forward Brandon Rachal was sent to the free-throw line with 0.1 seconds left, having been fouled on his way to the basket with his team trailing by one. He calmly made both, resulting in a dramatic 65-64 win against No. 5 Houston at the empty Reynolds Center late Tuesday.

The victory, the Hurricane’s first against a top-five opponent at the Reynolds Center and only the third in program history, seemed unlikely after Cougars star Caleb Mils drained a jumper with six seconds left. On that possession, TU needed one more stop but couldn’t collect the rebound off a missed 3-pointer, giving Houston another opportunity.

In the first half, TU (5-3, 2-1 American) fell behind 15-4 before scoring the game’s next 11 points. Curtis Haywood II, coming off the bench for the first time this season, heated up with a pair of 3-pointers to tie the game midway through the half.

Houston twice went up five, taking advantage of whistles and no-calls in its favor. Another 3-pointer from Haywood followed, and Darien Jackson drained a corner 3 to put the Hurricane on top for the first time.

The Cougars (7-1, 2-1) missed six shots in a row during a lengthy drought but briefly retook the lead late in the half on a close-range shot from Brison Gorham. Joiner then raced the length of the court, delivering a last-second shot that hung on the rim before falling in for the 31-30 halftime advantage.

After TU led by three early in the second half, Houston delivered back-to-back three-point plays. The teams traded baskets with neither going up more than three points until a 7-0 burst from the Hurricane with 11 minutes to go.

Rachal, who finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, hit a pair of free throws and a steal by Jackson resulted in a 50-44 cushion that quickly evaporated amid a trio of turnovers in a span of two minutes. A basket from Rey Idowu pushed the lead back to five with eight minutes to go.

After a 3-pointer from Quentin Grimes, Rachal connected on a deep 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and put his team up six with five minutes left. Houston didn’t let up, getting within two points at the two-minute mark.

The Cougars could have tied the game on their next possession, but a steal from Jackson led to another basket from Rachal. After a defensive stop, TU was called for a foul on the rebound and Houston cut its deficit to two with a minute and a half left.

A second-chance basket by Marcus Sasser tied the game with 50 seconds left, and Idowu made one of two free throws on the other end to set up the final possession.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

