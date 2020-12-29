TU upsets No. 5 Houston, 65-64, on Brandon Rachal's free throws with 0.1 seconds left

On a night when calls weren’t going the University of Tulsa’s way, a monumental victory occurred after a late whistle.
Standout forward Brandon Rachal was sent to the free-throw line with 0.1 seconds left, having been fouled on his way to the basket with his team trailing by one. He calmly made both, resulting in a dramatic 65-64 win against No. 5 Houston at the empty Reynolds Center late Tuesday.
The victory, the Hurricane’s first against a top-five opponent at the Reynolds Center and only the third in program history, seemed unlikely after Cougars star Caleb Mils drained a jumper with six seconds left. On that possession, TU needed one more stop but couldn’t collect the rebound off a missed 3-pointer, giving Houston another opportunity.
In the first half, TU (5-3, 2-1 American) fell behind 15-4 before scoring the game’s next 11 points. Curtis Haywood II, coming off the bench for the first time this season, heated up with a pair of 3-pointers to tie the game midway through the half.
Houston twice went up five, taking advantage of whistles and no-calls in its favor. Another 3-pointer from Haywood followed, and Darien Jackson drained a corner 3 to put the Hurricane on top for the first time.
The Cougars (7-1, 2-1) missed six shots in a row during a lengthy drought but briefly retook the lead late in the half on a close-range shot from Brison Gorham. Joiner then raced the length of the court, delivering a last-second shot that hung on the rim before falling in for the 31-30 halftime advantage.
After TU led by three early in the second half, Houston delivered back-to-back three-point plays. The teams traded baskets with neither going up more than three points until a 7-0 burst from the Hurricane with 11 minutes to go.
Rachal, who finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, hit a pair of free throws and a steal by Jackson resulted in a 50-44 cushion that quickly evaporated amid a trio of turnovers in a span of two minutes. A basket from Rey Idowu pushed the lead back to five with eight minutes to go.
After a 3-pointer from Quentin Grimes, Rachal connected on a deep 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and put his team up six with five minutes left. Houston didn’t let up, getting within two points at the two-minute mark.
The Cougars could have tied the game on their next possession, but a steal from Jackson led to another basket from Rachal. After a defensive stop, TU was called for a foul on the rebound and Houston cut its deficit to two with a minute and a half left.
A second-chance basket by Marcus Sasser tied the game with 50 seconds left, and Idowu made one of two free throws on the other end to set up the final possession.