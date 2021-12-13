 Skip to main content
TU unveils updated athletics logo
After a low-key rollout in the past week, the University of Tulsa unveiled its updated athletics logo Monday afternoon.

The script “Tulsa” no longer has a thin outline. Instead, the primary logo with the flags has blue or gold lettering depending on the color background, with the outline ideally matching the background color.

No reason was given for the change. On recent social-media posts and on the scoreboard for the weekend’s basketball games, the Hurricane used the gold script.

According to the usage guide, the stand-alone script will always be blue on white or light backgrounds. On blue backgrounds, the script is either gold or white. On gold backgrounds, the script is always blue.

TU has used the script logo with the flags since 1995, making only minor changes since then. Five years ago, the university updated the logo to fix a spacing issue created when the script was hand-drawn at its origin.

