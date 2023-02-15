With nine minutes left in another lopsided loss, first-year University of Tulsa coach Eric Konkol had seen enough.

Konkol pulled starters in favor of seldom-used reserves, sending a message while also showing a rare sign of frustration amid his team’s seven-game skid. The Hurricane’s 96-69 defeat against South Florida on Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center was a third in a row by at least 27 points.

“I didn’t want to keep watching what I was watching and (wanted to) give some other guys a chance,” Konkol said. “I’m just looking for guys who will play really, really hard. I thought that group did, and I was proud of them.”

What Konkol witnessed before that point was painful to watch. TU, the last-place team in the American, allowed the next-to-last-place team to establish dominance and run away with the victory, the Bulls’ first in a series that featured a dozen Hurricane wins.

“A very disappointing performance by us, especially from a toughness standpoint,” Konkol said. “It’s something that’s plagued us most of the year. … They had 15 steals and to me that’s a sign of toughness, and they just took the ball from us.

“I think (those) things are very disappointing and things we feel like we can get better at, at least incrementally, but did not see that from our group tonight.”

USF (11-15, 4-9) scored the game’s first nine points, prompting an early timeout, before the response led to a tie at 14 and again at 24. The Bulls doubled the production the rest of the first half, going up 50-37 at halftime.

Bryant Selebangue scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half, but TU (5-20, 1-13) had few options for additional scorers with Keyshawn Embery-Simpson still sidelined and Anthony Pritchard missing a fourth game with an undisclosed health issue. Sam Griffin, Brandon Betson and Tim Dalger combined for 35 points.

“We’re getting contributions from guys at different times,” Konkol said. “We’re looking for consistency.”

The Hurricane has four regular-season games remaining, starting with Sunday’s visit to Temple. Where does this team go from here?

“We’re going to pull our strings a little tighter around our shoes and just keep trying to dig and find things that resonate,” Konkol said. “Maybe it’s changing some things – whether it’s lineups or schemes – just trying to find something that will show a group that’s really going out there and competing.”