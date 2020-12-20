TU to play Mississippi State in Armed Forces Bowl

After a narrow defeat in the American Athletic Conference championship the previous night, the University of Tulsa waited all day Sunday to learn its bowl fate.

Most of the Hurricane's possible landing spots were taken away as a result of last-minute cancellations, including the Military, Independence and Birmingham bowls.

With available bowls running out, TU took one of the final slots, having been selected for the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 31 in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will be played at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN.

The opponent will be Mississippi State, a team that went 3-7 and finished last in the SEC West. The Bulldogs concluded their regular season Saturday with a 51-32 victory against Missouri.

The Hurricane (6-2, 6-1) ended a six-game win streak with a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati in the title game, with the Bearcats making a field goal as time expired.

TU hasn't played in a bowl since 2016 but hit the coveted six-win mark despite five games being canceled because of COVID-19. It was part of a stellar turnaround season after winning a combined nine games in the previous three years.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.