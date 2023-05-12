TAMPA, Fla. — The University Tulsa softball team knocked off top-seeded Wichita State 2-1 in the semifinals of AAC Tournament on Friday and will play Saturday for a conference title.

Fourth-seeded TU (25-26) advances to face No. 2-seed UCF at 10 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2. UCF (38-19) defeated third-seeded South Florida 2-0 on Friday in the other semifinal at USF Softball Stadium.

“I am so proud of these girls,” Tulsa coach Crissy Strimple said in a statement. “They continue to take the field with a determination and will to compete."

The Hurricane will play in its fifth AAC championship final and first since 2018. The Hurricane is 3-1 in AAC finals.

TU’s Claira Skaggs provided the game-winning run in the eighth inning when her sacrifice fly scored Imani Edwards.

Kailyn Bearpaw, who lifted TU to victory over Houston in Thursday’s semifinals, was 4-for-4 against the Shockers (43-10). Her bunt single in the eighth advanced Edwards to third base allowing her to score on Skaggs’ sacrifice.

TU sophomore Maura Moore (15-12) tossed a complete game, allowing one run on five hits.

“Maura was outstanding today against a great offense,” Strimple said. “She continued to make good pitch after good pitch and the defense behind her was solid all game long.”

The Knights and Hurricane met at the Collins Family Softball Complex in mid-April with UCF taking two of three off Tulsa.