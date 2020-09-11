TU to limit home football games to 4,000 fans

Attendance at University of Tulsa home football games this season will be limited to roughly 4,000 fans.

The four games on the home schedule, which starts Oct. 17 against Cincinnati, will have 13% capacity at the 30,000-seat H.A. Chapman Stadium as a result of COVID-19 precautions that require 6-feet physical distancing restrictions.

Season tickets will not be sold. Single-game tickets will be made available, with 2019 season ticket holders receiving first priority to purchase single-game tickets in pairs of two or four.

Single-game tickets will go on sale about two weeks before each home game. The other home games are Oct. 30 against East Carolina, Nov. 14 against SMU and Nov. 21 against Tulane.

Face coverings must be worn at all times inside the stadium with no exceptions. Entrance gates, plaza and seating areas have been reconfigured for safe physical distancing.

For increased safety and convenience, TU has transitioned to digital ticketing and parking passes for the 2020 season.

Kelly Hines 918-581-8452 kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.