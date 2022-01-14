TU to host Legends Day on Feb. 12

The University of Tulsa is hosting its annual Legends Day on Feb. 12 at the Reynolds Center.

The Hurricane women play Temple at 1 p.m. and the men's team plays Cincinnati at 7 p.m. The legends will be recognized at halftime of the respective games.

TU teams will be recognized for the NIT championship in 1981 and the NCAA Tournament appearance in 1982. Because of the pandemic, last year's Legends Day that would have celebrated the 40th anniversary of the NIT championship was canceled.

Former TU basketball players interested in attending Legends Day festivities can call 918-631-3347.

— Staff reports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.