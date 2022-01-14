TU to host Legends Day on Feb. 12

The University of Tulsa is hosting its annual Legends Day on Feb. 12 at the Reynolds Center.
The Hurricane women play Temple at 1 p.m. and the men's team plays Cincinnati at 7 p.m. The legends will be recognized at halftime of the respective games.
TU teams will be recognized for the NIT championship in 1981 and the NCAA Tournament appearance in 1982. Because of the pandemic, last year's Legends Day that would have celebrated the 40th anniversary of the NIT championship was canceled.
Former TU basketball players interested in attending Legends Day festivities can call 918-631-3347.
— Staff reports
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
