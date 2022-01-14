 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU to host Legends Day on Feb. 12
TU to host Legends Day on Feb. 12

  Updated
The University of Tulsa is hosting its annual Legends Day on Feb. 12 at the Reynolds Center.

The Hurricane women play Temple at 1 p.m. and the men's team plays Cincinnati at 7 p.m. The legends will be recognized at halftime of the respective games.

TU teams will be recognized for the NIT championship in 1981 and the NCAA Tournament appearance in 1982. Because of the pandemic, last year's Legends Day that would have celebrated the 40th anniversary of the NIT championship was canceled.

Former TU basketball players interested in attending Legends Day festivities can call 918-631-3347.

— Staff reports

