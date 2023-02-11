ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Tulsa lost by its largest margin Saturday night, being dealt a lopsided 96-52 defeat at UCF for its sixth consecutive setback against an American Athletic Conference opponent.

The Hurricane gave up its most points on the season, surrendering 17 3-pointers with 11 of those coming in a first half that quickly got out of hand.

TU (5-19, 1-12) took an early 16-8 lead with a 10-0 run that included 3-pointers from Tim Dalger and Sam Griffin before the Knights (15-9, 6-6) scored 16 of the next 18 points and had a 20-point advantage at halftime.

After the break, the Hurricane failed to score for four minutes and never got the deficit to fewer than 25 points the rest of the way. UCF shot a scorching 55.2% from the field and 47.2% on 3-pointers.

Bryant Selebangue had his ninth double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Griffin scored 10 points and Charles Chukwu delivered a career-best outing with nine points and five rebounds.