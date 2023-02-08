HOUSTON – In its final year in the American Athletic Conference, Houston dominated Tulsa in the two regular-season meetings, winning by a combined margin of 77 points.

In a lopsided battle between the first-place and last-place teams in the league, the second-ranked Cougars prevailed 80-42 at home Wednesday night after winning by 39 in late December at the Reynolds Center.

The Hurricane (5-18, 1-11) dropped a fifth consecutive game, shooting 27.8% from the field and 13.8% on 3-pointers. After a hot start and the early lead, TU went six minutes without scoring and surrendered a 24-2 run.

Houston (23-2, 11-2) made 46.3% of its shots, doubled the Hurricane in rebounding and had an 18-3 advantage in second-chance points. Marcus Sasser scored a game-high 25 points and Jamal Shead had 12 assists.

Tim Dalger paced TU with 13 points and Sam Griffin added 11. Anthony Pritchard missed a second game in a row with an undisclosed health issue.