TU third-string quarterback Davis Brin waits three years for an opportunity – and delivers

“As soon as I got the call, I got a ball in my hand, starting warming up and started getting confident,” Brin said. “I threw that first pass, that screen over to the left, and got me some confidence and then we went from there.”

Although his first series was halted by a fumble, Brin completed his first three passes and carried that momentum into the fourth quarter. On the next possession, he converted a pair of third downs and escaped for an 18-yard touchdown.

Before tying the game with three minutes left, Brin twice faced fourth-and-long situations and displayed poise while completing on-the-mark passes to Josh Johnson, who made one of the plays of the game to break free for a first down and followed with the touchdown catch.

On the last play of regulation after Tulane scored with 98 seconds left, Brin threw a bomb to the end zone, doing what he could to get the ball in the hands of a Hurricane receiver. Somehow, JuanCarlos Santana caught it and Tulsa went on to win 30-24 in double overtime.

“I knew it was going to be the last play of the game,” Brin said. “I knew we had guys going into the end zone … and saw JC and all those guys down there and threw it up and (he) came down with it.”