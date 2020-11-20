TU third-string quarterback Davis Brin waits three years for an opportunity – and delivers

Three years ago this week, quarterback Davis Brin concluded his high school career in the second round of the Texas Class 5A playoffs.
Brin, who is from the San Antonio area, arrived on the University of Tulsa campus a few weeks later as an early enrollee, patiently awaiting an opportunity to take the field for the Hurricane.
Before Thursday night’s wild comeback win against Tulane, Brin played in three games in three seasons, brief appearances when outcomes had long been decided. His only career completion was a 2-yard pass against South Florida last month.
Despite having limited chances, Brin never changed his approach — the same one that propelled him to throw for 6,000 yards and 54 touchdowns as a two-year starter at Boerne Champion High School.
“Davis is a kid that does exactly what we ask him to do from the standpoint of preparing himself to be the starter each and every week,” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. “He’s taking notes. He’s studying. He’s getting extra film time. When he gets those opportunities in practice, he’s making the most of them.”
When starting quarterback Zach Smith left the Tulane game with an injury in the second quarter and backup Seth Boomer went down in the third quarter, the Hurricane turned to Brin to save the season and keep the team's undefeated American Athletic Conference record intact.
“As soon as I got the call, I got a ball in my hand, starting warming up and started getting confident,” Brin said. “I threw that first pass, that screen over to the left, and got me some confidence and then we went from there.”
Although his first series was halted by a fumble, Brin completed his first three passes and carried that momentum into the fourth quarter. On the next possession, he converted a pair of third downs and escaped for an 18-yard touchdown.
Before tying the game with three minutes left, Brin twice faced fourth-and-long situations and displayed poise while completing on-the-mark passes to Josh Johnson, who made one of the plays of the game to break free for a first down and followed with the touchdown catch.
On the last play of regulation after Tulane scored with 98 seconds left, Brin threw a bomb to the end zone, doing what he could to get the ball in the hands of a Hurricane receiver. Somehow, JuanCarlos Santana caught it and Tulsa went on to win 30-24 in double overtime.
“I knew it was going to be the last play of the game,” Brin said. “I knew we had guys going into the end zone … and saw JC and all those guys down there and threw it up and (he) came down with it.”
Smith’s status for next week’s Houston game is unknown and Boomer is expected out with a left knee injury. While throwing for 266 yards and two touchdowns in 18 minutes Thursday, Brin showed he has the ability to run the offense and deliver big plays.
“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of the way he prepares himself and then what he did tonight and just the confidence that our team has in him,” Montgomery said. “He stepped up big time, for sure.”
Highlights: TU rallies past Tulane in dramatic fashion
