TU tennis teams fall to Memphis in AAC tournament

The University of Tulsa's men's and women's tennis teams dropped matches to Memphis squads inside the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on Saturday, ending their hopes for American Athletic Conference titles.

In the women's championship match, TU lost 4-1 after owning the doubles point to start the action. Lily Hutchings and Ana Naranjo Martinez claimed the tie-breaking win over Memphis' pair in the No. 3 doubles, winning 7-6 to give the Golden Hurricane its only point of the day.

The Tigers responded in dominant fashion during singles play. All six Memphis players won their first set over TU players. Though a Shura Poppe and Laia Conde Monfort rallied to win their second sets, the other four matches were decided swiftly as Memphis went from trailing 1-0 to claiming the victory in minutes.

On the men's side, the Golden Hurricane's late rally was not enough to defeat the Tigers, as Memphis claimed the semifinal matchup, 4-3.

In doubles play, Memphis' No. 1 and No. 3 duos won their matches to take an early 1-0 lead.

Callum Gale won his singles matchup 6-1, 6-2 to tie the match at 1-1, but a pair of Memphis victories quickly made it 3-1.

Both Connor Di Marco and Stefan Hampe won against their opponents to tie the match at 3 apiece, leaving Ezequiel Santalla's face-off with Oscar Cutting as the deciding point. After losing his first set, Santalla claimed the second and forced a winner-take-all third set, but Cutting put the win away with a 6-2 set win, securing Memphis' place in the AAC championship match.

Memphis plays SMU at noon Sunday at the Case Tennis Center.

Both Golden Hurricane teams await their destinies as potential at-large selections on May 3 for the 2022 NCAA Tennis Championships.

MEMPHIS 4, TULSA 1 (WOMEN)

Singles: 1. Laia Conde Monfort (TLS) vs. Aran Teixido Garcia (MEM) 4-6, 6-1, 0-3, unfinished. 2. Shura Poppe (TLS) vs. Camila Romero (MEM) 0-6, 7-5, 1-1, unfinished. 3. Alisha Reayer (MEM) def. Maria Berlanga (TLS) 6-4, 6-1. 4. Emily Meyer (MEM) def. Valeriya Rozenkova (TLS) 6-2, 6-1. 5. Camila Soares (MEM) def. Lily Hutchings (TLS) 6-3, 6-4. 6. Monique Woog (MEM) def. Lian Benedejcic (TLS) 6-2, 7-5

Doubles: 1. Aran Teixido Garcia/Camila Romero (MEM) def. Valeryia Rozenkova/Maria Berlanga (TLS) 6-2 2. Laia Conde Monfort/Shura Poppe (TLS) def. Alisha Reayer/Camila Soares (MEM) 6-2. 3. Lily Hutchings/Ana Naranjo Martinez (TLS) def. Emily Meyer/Monique Woog (MEM) 7-6 (7-5).

MEMPHIS 4, TULSA 3

Singles: 1. David Stevenson (MEM) def. Kody Pearson (TLS) 6-1, 6-4. 2. Stefan Hampe (TLS) def. Jeremy Taylor (MEM) 6-2, 7-5. 3. Oscar Cutting (MEM) def. Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. 4. Pablo Alemany Malea (MEM) def. Adham Gaber (TLS) 6-3, 6-2. 5. Connor Di Marco (TLS) def. Pau Fanlo (MEM) 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). 6. Callum Gale (TLS) def. Harry Rock (MEM) 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. David Stevenson/Jeremy Taylor (MEM) vs. #50 Kody Pearson/Connor Di Marco (TLS) 3-5, unfinished. 2. Oscar Cutting/Pablo Alemany Malea (MEM) def. Adham Gaber/Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) 6-1. 3. Patrick Sydow/Pau Fanlo (MEM) def. Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TLS) 6-3.

