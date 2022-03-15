 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TU tennis' Santalla named AAC Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0

University of Tulsa junior Ezequiel Santalla was named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the second straight week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Santalla is the first player in the conference to win the award twice this season. TU has achieved player-of-the-week honors five times this spring.

A native of Mar Del Plata, Argentina, Santalla clinched Tulsa’s victory Sunday over Oklahoma, which was ranked No. 17 in the USTA poll. After defeating the Sooners’ top ranked player, No. 45 Mason Beiler, 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2 singles, Santalla is on a three-match win streak and improved his record to 7-6 in singles play this spring.

Tulsa is 10-4 on the season and on an eight-match winning streak at home. The Hurricane host Oregon at 6 p.m. Monday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center, and admission to all Tulsa home matches is free.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports talk podcast: Anything of value costs money

Sports talk podcast: Anything of value costs money

Who could be TU's next coach? A discussion by Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten of some names that could pop up. Plus, the Lloyd Noble Center is a bad place for the high school state tournament, but the games were great, capping a memorable season.

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 accused of ignoring Bahrain human rights abuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert