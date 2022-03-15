TU tennis' Santalla named AAC Player of the Week

University of Tulsa junior Ezequiel Santalla was named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the second straight week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Santalla is the first player in the conference to win the award twice this season. TU has achieved player-of-the-week honors five times this spring.

A native of Mar Del Plata, Argentina, Santalla clinched Tulsa’s victory Sunday over Oklahoma, which was ranked No. 17 in the USTA poll. After defeating the Sooners’ top ranked player, No. 45 Mason Beiler, 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2 singles, Santalla is on a three-match win streak and improved his record to 7-6 in singles play this spring.

Tulsa is 10-4 on the season and on an eight-match winning streak at home. The Hurricane host Oregon at 6 p.m. Monday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center, and admission to all Tulsa home matches is free.