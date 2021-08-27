TU taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 disruptions

With COVID-19 numbers on the rise again, the University of Tulsa football team is maintaining health and safety protocols to avoid disruptions to its schedule.

“I feel good about where we’re at,” coach Philip Montgomery said this week. “We don’t have any cases right now, so we are in good shape. Our guys are doing a good job. We’ve just got to continue to stay in that plan.

“Just like I talked to our team throughout camp, we’re in a better situation than we were last year. And yet we need to be following those same guidelines that we kind of went through last year … because we’ve got a lot of work put in and we want to be able to reap the benefits of that, which is playing a game.”

In 2020, the Hurricane had five games canceled and three postponed, largely because of opponents’ COVID-19 situations. Aside from a nine-day pause to preseason practice last year, TU didn’t have any significant breakout throughout the year.

To minimize contact, media availability has been moved from in person to virtual indefinitely, and players are encouraged to wear masks in public. Players who have been vaccinated — which a majority of the Hurricane team are — will not be required by the American Athletic Conference to be tested.