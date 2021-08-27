TU taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 disruptions

With COVID-19 numbers on the rise again, the University of Tulsa football team is maintaining health and safety protocols to avoid disruptions to its schedule.
“I feel good about where we’re at,” coach Philip Montgomery said this week. “We don’t have any cases right now, so we are in good shape. Our guys are doing a good job. We’ve just got to continue to stay in that plan.
“Just like I talked to our team throughout camp, we’re in a better situation than we were last year. And yet we need to be following those same guidelines that we kind of went through last year … because we’ve got a lot of work put in and we want to be able to reap the benefits of that, which is playing a game.”
In 2020, the Hurricane had five games canceled and three postponed, largely because of opponents’ COVID-19 situations. Aside from a nine-day pause to preseason practice last year, TU didn’t have any significant breakout throughout the year.
To minimize contact, media availability has been moved from in person to virtual indefinitely, and players are encouraged to wear masks in public. Players who have been vaccinated — which a majority of the Hurricane team are — will not be required by the American Athletic Conference to be tested.
For games at H.A. Chapman Stadium, starting with Thursday’s opener against UC Davis, masks are recommended for fans but not required. The plan is to allow attendance up to full capacity, which is 30,000.
“I would absolutely love to see this stadium full (for the first game),” Montgomery said. “Our guys are prepared. They’re ready to have the fans back in the stands at that capacity. The way they can affect a game, the excitement that they bring when they’re standing on their feet and they’re hollering, whether we scored a touchdown or had a big interception or it’s third down and we need the crowd to get into it, our guys feed off of that.
“We want to represent this city in a really, really positive way. That’s been our goal since I’ve been here. From Day 1, we’ve talked about we are the University of Tulsa and we want to represent our city in a great way. We would love to have such a great crowd on opening day. And we’re going to try to do everything we can to keep them happy and keep them coming back and making this a positive experience for them and their families and we would love to have that thing just full of blue and gold.”